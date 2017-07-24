JOHN WILCOX TROPHY: Mouthwatering final in prospect

Have your say

Holders Oundle Town and Rutland Division One leaders Wisbech Town will meet in the final of the John Wilcox Trophy next month.

Both achieved comfortable semi-final wins yesterday (July 23) with Oundle suy=uccessful at Newborough by 49 runs and Wisbech crushing Barnack by eight wickets at Harecroft Road.

Sam Barlow bowling for Newborough against Oundle.

Pete Foster (81) and Hanno Kotze (46) gave Oundle a strong start to their 50-over tie at Division Two opposition.

Captain Bashrat Hussain (65) and Jack Bolsover (44no) ensured there was no let up as the favourites closed on 271-5.

David Cooper (94) batted well in reply for Newborough, but a slow start against Prim Patel (4-30) meant the Bulls were always up against it.

Depleted Barnack made a creditable 189 against Wisbech, but Josh Bowers (72no) propelled the Fenmen to victory.

Brodie Ellis claimed five wickets in the Barnack innings.

The final takes place at Barnack on August Bank Holiday Monday.

RESULTS

NEWBOROUGH lost to OUNDLE by 49 runs

Oundle 271-5 (P. Foster 81, B. Hussain 65, H. Kotze 46. J. Bolsover 44no).

Newborough 222 (D. Cooper 94, K. Ellery 37, V. Parvathaneni 36, P. Patel 4-32, J. Charlton 3-30).

WISBECH beat BARNACK by 8 wkts

Barnack 189 (B. Ellis 5-37).

Wisbech 191-2 (J. Bowers 72no, D. Stannard 49, P. Patel 31no).