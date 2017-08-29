JOHN WILCOX CUP FINAL: Top-up Gary smashes Wisbech to victory

Gary Freear was the star of the show as Wisbech won the Rutland League’s John Wilcox Cup final by 87 runs against holders Oundle at Barnack yesterday (August 28).

The burly opener clobbered the Oundle attack with a man-of-the-match performance. He scored 116 off 151 balls to help Wisbech to a very impressivle 286-7 off their 50 overs.

Ali Anthony batted well for Wisbech. Picture: David Lowndes

Freear, always a man for the big occasion, hit 13 fours and two sixes and received good support from Ali Anthony (40) and Parth Patel (35).

On the Oundle bowling front, Primesh Patel (2-38), Keiron Jones (2-44) and Peter Wilson (2-16) all took two wickets.

Oundle lost both openers cheaply in reply and although middle order men Hussain (73) and Mark Hodgson (51) steadied the ship, they were always behind the required run rate and eventually they were bowled out for 199 in 45 overs.