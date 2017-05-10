JAIDKA CUP: Strong Peterborough Town squad for opening tie

Peterborough Town have named a strong squad for their opening fixture in the 2017 Jaidka Cup at Castor tonight (May 10).

Town were runners-up to Bourne last season.

Alex Mitchell is expected to play for Peterborough Town at Castor in the Jaidka Cup.

Town: (from) David Clarke, Lewis Bruce, Asim Butt, Joe Dawborn, Scott Howard, Kieran Judd, Chris Milner, Alex Mitchell, Mohammed Danyaal, Mohammed Saif, David Sayer, Jamie Smith.

Eight teams have entered the 2017 competition and they’ve been split into groups of five and three based on geography.

Two from each group will reach the semi-finals with the teams in the three-team group playing each other twice.

Wisbech beat March last week (May 3) in the only game played so far. They are at Cambs Division One rivals Ramsey tonight.

Nassington host Market Deeping in the other match scheduled for this evening in a repeat of the 2015 final won by the former. Bourne start the defence of their crown next Wednesday (May 17).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 10

Jaidka Cup

Zone A - Nassington Knights v Deeping Dragons, Castor Harlequins v Peterborough Titans.

Zone B - Ramsey Raiders v Wisbech Wildcats.