JAIDKA CUP: Rams win a T20 clinic at Cricketfield Lane, stars shine for Town, bowlers dominate at Nassington

Cambs Division One giants Ramsey and Wisbech Town put on a Twenty/20 clinic at Cricketfield Lane last night (May 10).

Ramsey piled up 228-7 in their 20 overs in a zone B match with Michael Cafferkey (72) and Taylor West (47) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Michael Cafferkey struck 72 for Ramsey against Wisbech.

But Wisbech looked set for a remarkable win while in-form Gary Freear was at the crease. He smashed 77 before he was caught off a high full toss, a delivery that might have been deemed a no-ball on another night.

Wisbech eventually closed on 193-7, 35 runs adrift to leave both teams with one win apiece in their three-team zone.

Peterborough Town and Nassington opened their zone A campaign with comfortable victories last night.

Captain David Clarke (64) top scored in Town’s 181-5 at Castor. Shaun Dunn claimed three late wickets to keep the Town score below 200.

Castor struggled in reply against accurate bowling, most notably from Lewis Bruce (3-20), and closed on 100-8. Aussie Joe Higgins batted throughout the Castor innings for an unbeaten 48.

Bowlers dominated at Nassington with no batsman on either side reaching 20. Dan George (3-24) bowled well for Deeping as the home team posted 124-8. James Pope and Adam Morris both claimed three wickets as Deeping were dismissed for just 91.

Holders Bourne enter the competition with a home tie against Nassington next Wednesday (May 17).

RESULTS

Wednesday, May 10

Zone A

CASTOR lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 81 runs

Town 181-5 (D. Clarke 64, A. Butt 27, K. Judd 24, A. Mitchell 22, S. Dunn 3-23).

Castor 100-8 (J. Higgins 48no, L. Bruce 3-20, J. Smith 2-14, M. Danyaal 2-30).

NASSINGTON beat MARKET DEEPING by 33 runs

Nassington 124-8 (D. George 3-14, A. Fisher 2-18).

Market Deeping 91 (J. Pope 3-19, A Morris 3-19).

Zone B

RAMSEY beat WISBECH by 35 runs

Ramsey 228-7 (M. Cafferkey 72, T. West 47).

Wisbech 193-7 (G. Freear 77).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 17

Zone A: Bourne v Nassington, Deeping v Castor.

Zone B: March v Ramsey.