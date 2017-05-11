Search

JAIDKA CUP: Rams win a T20 clinic at Cricketfield Lane, stars shine for Town, bowlers dominate at Nassington

David Clarke cracked 64 for Peterborough Town against Castor.

Cambs Division One giants Ramsey and Wisbech Town put on a Twenty/20 clinic at Cricketfield Lane last night (May 10).

Ramsey piled up 228-7 in their 20 overs in a zone B match with Michael Cafferkey (72) and Taylor West (47) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Michael Cafferkey struck 72 for Ramsey against Wisbech.

But Wisbech looked set for a remarkable win while in-form Gary Freear was at the crease. He smashed 77 before he was caught off a high full toss, a delivery that might have been deemed a no-ball on another night.

Wisbech eventually closed on 193-7, 35 runs adrift to leave both teams with one win apiece in their three-team zone.

Peterborough Town and Nassington opened their zone A campaign with comfortable victories last night.

Captain David Clarke (64) top scored in Town’s 181-5 at Castor. Shaun Dunn claimed three late wickets to keep the Town score below 200.

Castor struggled in reply against accurate bowling, most notably from Lewis Bruce (3-20), and closed on 100-8. Aussie Joe Higgins batted throughout the Castor innings for an unbeaten 48.

Bowlers dominated at Nassington with no batsman on either side reaching 20. Dan George (3-24) bowled well for Deeping as the home team posted 124-8. James Pope and Adam Morris both claimed three wickets as Deeping were dismissed for just 91.

Holders Bourne enter the competition with a home tie against Nassington next Wednesday (May 17).

RESULTS

Wednesday, May 10

Zone A

CASTOR lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 81 runs

Town 181-5 (D. Clarke 64, A. Butt 27, K. Judd 24, A. Mitchell 22, S. Dunn 3-23).

Castor 100-8 (J. Higgins 48no, L. Bruce 3-20, J. Smith 2-14, M. Danyaal 2-30).

NASSINGTON beat MARKET DEEPING by 33 runs

Nassington 124-8 (D. George 3-14, A. Fisher 2-18).

Market Deeping 91 (J. Pope 3-19, A Morris 3-19).

Zone B

RAMSEY beat WISBECH by 35 runs

Ramsey 228-7 (M. Cafferkey 72, T. West 47).

Wisbech 193-7 (G. Freear 77).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 17

Zone A: Bourne v Nassington, Deeping v Castor.

Zone B: March v Ramsey.