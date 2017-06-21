JAIDKA CUP: No Freear, but Fenman confident they can run first-class Peterborough Town close

Wisbech Town go into tonight’s (June 21) Jaidka Cup semi-final without star man Gary Freear, but they’re still confident of causing an upset win over Peterborough Town.

Freear has charity commitments and won’t make the Bretton Gate date (6.15pm), but the Wisbech captain has great faith in those who will play for the right to meet holders Bourne in the final next Wednesday (June 28).

Josh Bowers will be a key player for Wisbech in the Jaidka Cup semi-final at Bretton Gate.

“We will be okay,” Freear stated. “It should be a close game.”

Wisbech still have plenty of quality in their squad including Cambridgeshire players Josh Bowers and James Williams.

Town were runners-up last season and they also have key absentees. Minor Counties paceman Joe Dawborn will be absent and Cambridgeshire skipper Lewis Bruce is a doubt.

They do however include Hasan Azad, a player with recent first-class experience with Loughborough University, who is playing for Town in the Rutland League for a season.

All-round professional Paul McMahon, another with first-class appearances on his CV, is also set to make a rare Jaidka Cup appearance.

Town: (from) D. Clarke, A, Butt, H. Azad, P. McMahon, D. Oldham, R. Kendall, L. Bruce, J. Smith, C. Milner, S. Howard, K. Judd, C. Parnell.

Wisbech: (from) S. Albutt, J. Bowers, J. Gollands, P. Patel, D. Oldfield, B. Ellis, J. Williams, J. Young, P. Edgeller, D. Haynes, J. Esser, J. Dunning, L. Mallett.