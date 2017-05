Holders Bourne are due to make their bow in the 2017 Jaidka Cup tonight (May 17, 6.15pm),

Bourne host Nassington at the Abbey Lawns, weather permitting, in a Zone A match. Nassington won their opening match in the competition against Market Deeping last week (May 10).

Deeping can’t afford another slip-up and they host Castor this evening.

March are at home to Ramsey in a Zone B game.