JAIDKA CUP: Flying start for Wisbech

There was a comfortable win for Wisbech when this year’s Jaidka Cup T20 competition got under way last night (May 3).

They took on Fen rivals March at Harecroft Road in a Zone B match and cruised to an eight-wicket victory.

March were bowled out for 92 and Wisbech raced to 93-2 in 9.3 overs.

Tyler Phillips top-scored for March with 18 while Barry Stanway (3-15), Jamie Gollands (3-15) and Parth Patel (2-13) were the chief Wisbech wicket-takers.

Gollands (38no) and Patel (32) then did just as well with the bat.

Next Wednesday (May 10) Wisbech are in action at Ramsey while in Zone A Nassington entertain Deeping and Castor are at home to Peterborough Town.

Teams play each other twice in the group games with the top two going through to the semi-finals