JAIDKA CUP FINAL: Bourne favourites to beat Peterborough Town

It’s not often Peterborough Town start a local match at Bretton Gate as underdogs, but that might be the case tonight (June 28).

Town, whose Twenty/20 record is patchy since reaching National Finals Day in 2014, take on short-form specialists Bourne in the final of the Jaidka Cup (6.15pm).

Bourne batsman Quewin O'Connor is dismissed during a jaidka Cup semi-final win over Ramsey.

Bourne are the holders of the Jaidka after overpowering Town in the final last season and they have already been crowned T20 champions of Lincolnshire for the third time in the last five years this term.

And the side riding high in the Lincs Premier Division looked in prime form when despatching Ramsey in their semi-final earlier this month. whereas Town made hard work of defeating another Cambs Division One outfit Wisbech in their last-four clash.

“Bourne are an outstanding T20 side,” Town skipper David Clarke said. “But so are we when we have our best players available.”

That appears to be the case tonight with the absence of professional Paul McMahon compensated by the inclusion of top-class Hasan Azad who, like McMahon, has played first-class cricket.

If the match beats the weather tonight, Bourne could be missing skipper Pete Morgan (work commitments) and will definitely be without Sam Evison, the star of the semi-final win who is on holiday.

Bourne’s batsmen are likely to hit the ball further than Town’s, so the city side’s trio of slow bowlers - Azad, Lewis Bruce and Danny Oldham - could hold the key to success or otherwise.

Peterborough Town: (from) D. Clarke, A, Butt, L. Bruce, J. Dawborn, H. Azad, A. Mitchell, C. Milner, D. Oldham. J. Smith, S. Howard, D. Sayer, R. Kendall.

Bourne: (from) P. Morgan, J. Berry, R. Bentley, C. Wilson, Q. O’Connor, T. Dixon, B. Stroud, J. Temple, M. Kidd, J. Keywood, C. Cheer, D. Greenfield.