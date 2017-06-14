JAIDKA CUP: Bourne wheel out the big guns for Ramsey semi-final

Holders Bourne have wheeled out the big guns for tonight’s (June 14) Jaidka Cup semi-final against Ramsey at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base (6.15pm).

Captain Pete Morgan, a prolific run scorer in Twenty/20 cricket, leads a team that also includes Lincs Minor Counties captain Carl Wilson, big-hitting all-rounder Jack Berry and top pace bowler Colin Cheer.

Ramsey skipper Michael Cafferkey.

Bourne, who are third in the ECB Lincs Premier Division and through to the county’s T20 final, won the competition last season after overpowering Peterborough Town and they are clearly keen to retain the most prestigious of local T20 cups.

Ramsey’s team was not available at the time of writing, but the crack Cambs Division One side - they are currently fourth - have matchwinners of their own, most notably skipper Michael Cafferkey and all-rounder Taylor West.

The second semi-final between Peterborough Town and Wisbech Town takes place at Bretton Gate next Wednesday (June 21).

Bourne team: Pete Morgan, Jack Berry, Rob Bentley, Sam Evison, Quewin O’Connor, Jordan Temple, Carl Wilson, Adam Binns, Tom Dixon, James Keywood, Colin Cheer.

Ramsey team: (a secret).