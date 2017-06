There was another comfortable Jaidka Cup win for Peterborough Town last night (May 31).

They took on Nassington in their third Zone A game and cruised to a third win, this time by five wickets.

Nassington were bowled out for 67 in 17.5 overs and Town reached 68-5 off 9.5 overs.

Richard Kendall was Town’s top bowler with 4-13 off four overs and Chris Milner was leading run scorer with 24, smashing six fours off 15 balls.

Town’s final group game is at Bourne next Wednesday.