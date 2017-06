All three of the final Jaidka Cup group games scheduled for tonight (June 7) have been called off.

Peterborough Town (v Bourne), Castor (v Nassington) and March (v Ramsey) all conceded their ties.

That means the semi-final line-up now reads:

Wednesday June 14 - Bourne v Ramsey (at Peterborough Town).

Wednesday June 21 - Wisbech v Peterborough Town (at Peterborough Town).