INDOOR NETS: Indoor junior practice at Peterborough Town

Peterborough Town Cricket Club’s popular indoor junior nets get under way on Friday, January 13 at the Thomas Deacon Academy sports hall.

From 6-7.30pm practice for under 9s and under 11s (school year 6 and below) is available.

From 7.30-9pm it’s time for the under 13s and under 15s (school years 7-10).

The cost for each session is £5 payable on the night.

Town enter teams in leagues of all age groups.

Further information is available from Brian Howard on 07793 535683 or Howard081@virginmedia.com, or Jamie Smith on 07817 097191 or cheesypeas2001@hotmail.com.

Peterborough Town’s senior nets start at the same venue from Saturday, February 4 (10am).

Prospective new players are welcome to attend.

Town open their Northants Premier Division campaign with a home game against Wollaston for the second successive season.

The match will take place at Bretton Gate on Saturday, April 22.

Town also run Saturday teams in Northants Division Two and Hunts Division Two as well as Sunday teams in Rutland Divisions One and Five.