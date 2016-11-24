Henry rewarded for outstanding service

The Rutland Cricket League said a big thank-you to long-serving secretary Henry Roberts at their annual prizegiving at the weekend.
Roberts has held the secretary’s post for the last 20 years and also continues as an umpire.
He received an award on behalf of the league from special guest John Crawley, the former England player, at the presentation night at Peterborough Milton Golf Club.
The full list of trophy winners:
Division One
Champions: Nassington.
Batting: Gary Freear (Wisbech).
Bowling: Tom Dixon (Bourne).
Man of the Match Award: Tom Dixon.
Pitch Award: Wisbech.
Division Two
Champions: Ketton.
Batting: Zeeshan Manzoor (Ketton).
Bowling : Ulrich Van Duyker (Ketton).
Man of the Match Award: Ulrich Van Duyker. Pitch Award: Grantham.
Division Three
Champions: Weldon.
Batting: Connor McAlinden (Weldon).
Bowling: Zak Gillies (Weldon).
Division Four
Champions: Ramsey.
Batting: Ruben Claassen (Kimbolton).
Bowling: Drew Hawley (Thrapston).
Division Five
Champions: Market Overton.
Batting: Aiden Steels.
Bowling: Ryan Thwaites.
Division Six
Champions: Huntingdon.
Batting: Hafiz Majeed (Spalding).
Bowling: Morgen Turner (Ufford Park 2nds).
Wilcox Cup
Winners: Oundle.
Other awards
Young Cricketer of the Year: Dan Oldfield (Long Sutton).
Best Teenage Performance: Joe Vipond (Loddington).
Wicket-keeper Award: Oliver Brown (Isham).
Club Administration Award: Laxton Park.