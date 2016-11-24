Henry rewarded for outstanding service

The Rutland Cricket League said a big thank-you to long-serving secretary Henry Roberts at their annual prizegiving at the weekend.

Roberts has held the secretary’s post for the last 20 years and also continues as an umpire.

Alex Laud of Nassington receives the Division One trophy.

He received an award on behalf of the league from special guest John Crawley, the former England player, at the presentation night at Peterborough Milton Golf Club.

The full list of trophy winners:

Division One

Champions: Nassington.

Bashrat Hussain of Oundle receives the John Wilcox Cup.

Batting: Gary Freear (Wisbech).

Bowling: Tom Dixon (Bourne).

Man of the Match Award: Tom Dixon.

Pitch Award: Wisbech.

Morgen Turner received the Division Six bowling ptize.

Division Two

Champions: Ketton.

Batting: Zeeshan Manzoor (Ketton).

Bowling : Ulrich Van Duyker (Ketton).

Rob Vitas, skipper of Division Two champions Ketton.

Man of the Match Award: Ulrich Van Duyker. Pitch Award: Grantham.

Division Three

Champions: Weldon.

Batting: Connor McAlinden (Weldon).

Bowling: Zak Gillies (Weldon).

Division Four

Champions: Ramsey.

Batting: Ruben Claassen (Kimbolton).

Bowling: Drew Hawley (Thrapston).

Division Five

Champions: Market Overton.

Batting: Aiden Steels.

Bowling: Ryan Thwaites.

Division Six

Champions: Huntingdon.

Batting: Hafiz Majeed (Spalding).

Bowling: Morgen Turner (Ufford Park 2nds).

Wilcox Cup

Winners: Oundle.

Other awards

Young Cricketer of the Year: Dan Oldfield (Long Sutton).

Best Teenage Performance: Joe Vipond (Loddington).

Wicket-keeper Award: Oliver Brown (Isham).

Club Administration Award: Laxton Park.