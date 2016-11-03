Harley is the first winner of ‘Duck Boy’ prize

Castor CC introduced a new award at their annual presentation night in memory of club chairman Steve Henson who died earlier this year.

‘The Duck Boy’ award for the most scores of nought in the summer went to young Harley Killingsworth.

Forty people were in attendance at the presentation evening held at Milton Golf club including club legends Bruce Pell (Castor’s all-time leading run-scorer) and Terry Moon (the only Castor player to take 10 wickets in an innings).

Castor won Hunts Division One last season to gain promotion back into the Cambs League.

The main award winners were: 1st XI batting - Mark Wheat, 1st XI bowling - Reece Smith, 2nd XI batting - Bob Dunn, 2nd XI bowling - Dave Porter, most promising youngster - Callum Johnson;

most improved player - Aiden Steels; highest score - John Moulds, clubman of the year - John Jarvis.

Castor host their annual fireworks evening at their Port Lane base tomorrow (Friday). It’s pay on the gate and open from 6.45pm.

Bourne Cricket Club also held their presentation night recently.

Their main winners were: 1st XI batting Saturday and Sunday - Pete Morgan, 2nd XI batting Saturday - David Greenfield, 2nd XI best performance Saturday - David Christmas, 1st XI bowling Saturday - Tom Dixon, most improved player - Tom Dixon, colts player-of-the-season and 2nd XI best performance Sunday - Ben Woodward, clubman of the year - Jon Howard.