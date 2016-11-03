David Steele is the guest speaker

Huntingdonshire Cricket Board’s annual awards dinner will be held at Wood Green on Friday November 11.

Cricketers, their friends and relations from the area will attend and the dinner is open to anyone who shares a love of cricket.

Former Northamptonshire and England Test batsman David Steele, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1975, is the guest speaker and he will present prizes to the star youngsters from last season as well as other worthy winners.

Tickets cost £30 and further enquiries about the event can be made by contacting the Hunts Cricket Board Office on 01487 773926 or via the website www.huntingdonshirecricket.com.