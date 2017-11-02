CRICKET: Market Deeping are on a roll

Market Deeping Cricket Club have recently benefited from a £35,000 investment from local construction business Mick George Ltd.

The grant has helped provide an impressive new ‘practice net’ facility and a new ‘Poweroll 12’ heavy-duty roller that will significantly enhance the club’s playing surfaces.

Club chairman Simon Gillett said: “The club’s aim is to inspire, develop and deliver opportunities for people of all abilities within the community to play and enjoy cricket. The provision of the new net facilities and roller will allow us to continue to attract people in to the game from all demographics of the local region.’’