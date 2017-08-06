CAMBS LEAGUE: Wisbech hopes go West at Ramsey, close win for Ketton, close defeat for Castor

Have your say

In-form Ramsey continued their pursuit of long-time leaders Ketton with a handsome 67-run win over Wisbech in Cambs Division One yesterday (August 5).

That’s seven wins in a row for the second-placed Rams who have closed the gap at the top to 36 points.

Taylor West was in outstanding all-round form for Ramsey against Wisbech.

Included in that run have been top dogs Ketton and the third-placed Fenmen who were undone by a terrific all-round performance from former Ramsey skipper Taylor West.

West first cracked 90 from 71 balls (six sixes, five fours) as Ramsey piled up 260-7 in just 41 overs.

And he followed that up with a 3-31 spell as Wisbech were dismissed for 193 in 39 overs.

West added 97 for the third wicket with current captain Michael Cafferkey (60) after Ryan Smith (46 from 31 balls) had delivered a blistering start.

Lower order man Paul Edgeller struck a defiant 50 for Wisbech which included four sixes, but it was too little too late.

There almost more good news for Ramsey from Pit Lane, but Ketton managed to scramble home by two runs in a rain-affected 24-over game against Nassington.

It was another victory pulled from the jaws of defeat for the hot title favourites as Nassington looked likely to chase down Ketton’s 124-9 after a quick start from Conor Craig (24 from 14 balls) and controlled excellence from Dan Robinson.

But Robinson fell to Zeeshan Manzoor for 44 when six were needed and Nassington closed on 122-9. Matthew Milner (3-21) bowled well for Ketton.

March Town’s game at Histon was cancelled because of rain, while in Division Two Ufford Park’s game at Saffron Walden lasted just four overs.

Castor played a 30-over game against leaders Kimbolton and lost a low-scoring affair by six runs at Port Lane.

RESULTS

Division One

KETTON beat NASSINGTON by 2 runs

Ketton 124-9 (Z. Manzoor 26, M. Shifran 2-14, C. Craig 2-19, A. Morris 2-23, J. Pope 2-33).

Nassington 122-9 (D. Robinson 44, C. Craig 24, M. Milner 3-21).

RAMSEY beat WISBECH by 67 runs

Ramsey 260-7 (T. West 90, M. Cafferkey 60, R. Smith 46, J. Cafferkey 24, W. Gowler 2-14, P. Edgeller 2-41, J. Gollands 2-63).

Wisbech 193 (P. Edgeller 50, P. Patel 38. G. Freear 30, J. Williams 24, T. West 3-31, R. Smith 2-11, S. Rose 2-29).

Cancelled: Histon v March

Division Two

CASTOR lost to KIMBOLTON by 6 runs

Kimbolton 100-9 (A. Steels 3-10).

Castor 94 (J. Higgins 25, S. Dockerill 20).

Cancelled: Saffron Walden 2nds v Ufford Park. (Only 4 overs bowled).