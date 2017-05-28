CAMBS LEAGUE: Tons for Larkin and Cafferkey

Wisbech were impressive winners at home to Godmanchester in Division One of the Cambs League yesterday (May 27).

The Fenlanders won by two wickets at Harecroft Road after seeing Tariq Aziz post a polished ton for the visitors.

Conor Craig.

He struck 12 fours and a six in his 114 to steer Godmanchester to a formidable 233-6.

Openers Gary Freear (48) and Danny Haynes (39) got the Wisbech reply off to a reasonable start before a lusty 55 off 47 balls by Jamie Gollands and a late bash of 34 by Paul Edgeller got Wisbech home with a couple of overs to spare.

Leaders Ketton continued their impressive run with a four-wicket win at home to Eaton Socon.

Eaton Socon made 193-8 and Ketton 196-6.

Jordan Cafferkey.

At the other end of the table there was a welcome win for Nassington at fellow strugglers March.

The home side were shot out for 133 and Nassington raced to 137-3 in 31.3 overs.

Top Nassington bowler was Adam Morris with 3-20 while Brandon Phillips hit 42 off 41 balls for March.

Batting star for Nassington was Conor Craig, who smashed 69 off 59 deliveries including 10 fours.

Jordan Cafferkey was the star of the show for Ramsey as they won a high-scoring match at Cricketfield Lane against Saffron Walden.

Opener Cafferkey made 123 off 144 balls, striking six sixes and 12 fours as Ramsey amassed 301-5 off their 50 overs.

Fellow opener Ryan Smith hit 53 in an opening stand worth 153.

Mark Edwards took 3-42 as Saffron Walden were bowled out for 289.

There was also a century for Ufford Park’s Andy Larkin in a cracking win in Division Two at Cambridge St Giles.

Larkin led the way with 101, a knock that included three sixes and 11 fours, as Ufford totalled 232-9.

Cambridge St Giles fell 17 runs short at 215-9 with Joe Corder taking 3-38.

Castor were hammered by 120 runs by Great Shelford after being dismissed for just 82.

Ufford are now third in the table and Castor sixth.