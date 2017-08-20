CAMBS LEAGUE: Rams slowly closing gap to Lions, win for nine-man team, ton for minor counties star. Nassington blessed by Pope

Ramsey are eating their way into Ketton’s big lead at the top of Cambs Division One.

The Rams moved five points closer yesterday (August 19) by beating Godmanchester by two wickets at Cricketfield lane, while Ketton were struggling to subdue lowly Histon by 17 runs.

Mark Edwards bowling for Ramsey against Godmanchester. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ramsey collected the maximum 30 points because they bowled their opponents out. Taylor West (4-28) and Jonathan Cade (3-33) did the most damage in Goddy’s 194.

Ramsey were cruising to victory while Michael Cafferkey (75) and Jordan Cafferkey (51) were plundering runs in a strong second-wicket showing, but a late collapse at the hands of Russel Withey (6-20) meant James Markland (39no) had to bat well to see his side home.

Ketton Lions are still long odds on favourites to lift the title for the first time. Histon did reach 100-1 chasing 220-8 against them yesterday, but fine bowling from Iresh Saxena (4-23) stopped the home side in their tracks and they eventually closed on 203-9.

Histon are now in the sights of a resurgent March Town. March remain in the relegation zone despite a second win on the spin yesterday, but they are just 15 points adrift of Histon with four matches remaining.

The necessary win over bottom club St Ives was accomplished by 103 runs thanks to a steady all-round team performance.

James Williams transferred his impressive minor counties form with Cambridgeshire to club cricket yesterday with a ton for third-placed Wisbech in a five-wicket win over Waresley at Harecroft Road.

Parth Patel (69) joined Williams in a match-winning fourth-wicket stand of 163.

Mohomad Shifran (71), Conor Craig (66no) and James Pope (6-33) were the stars of Nassington’s 140-run hammering of Saffron Walden.

In Division Two there was a remarkable performance from nine-man Castor who triumphed by 106 runs at Saffron Walden seconds.

Mark Wheat (83) and Reece Smith (58) scored well in Castor’s 243 with Ryan Evans (3-10 from nine overs) Stuart Dockerill (3-27) and Joe Higgins (3-37) on song with the ball.

“It was one of the best Castor wins of recent times,” insisted Castor captain Smith.

Ufford Park lost their last six wickets for just 13 to complete a 126-run mauling at the hands of leaders Kimbolton which was a shame for Joe Harrington (5-38).

RESULTS

Division One

HISTON lost to KETTON by 17 runs

Ketton 220-8 (P. Rowe 60, A. Rodgers 43).

Histon 203-9 (I. Saxena 4-23).

MARCH beat ST IVES by 103 runs

March 230 (T. Phillips 40, B. Phillips 34, C. Bricker 33, B. Pyle 26, B. Chapman 22, S. Clarke 21, T. McCarthy 3-32).

St Ives 127 (U. Tariq 48, T. McCarthy 30, S. Clarke 3-20, T. Howgego 2-5, A. Wright 2-30),

NASSINGTON beat SAFFRON WALDEN by 140 runs

Nassington 226-9 (M. Shifran 71, C. Craig 66no, R. John 32).

Saffron Walden 86 (J. Pope 6-33, C. Craig 2-7).

RAMSEY beat GODMANCHESTER by 2 wkts

Godmanchester 194 (P. Swannell 63, T. Aziz 54. T. West 4-38, J. Cade 3-33, R. Smith 2-10).

Ramsey 198-8 (M. Cafferkey 75, J. Cafferkey 51, J. Markland 39no, R. Withey 6-29).

WISBECH beat WARESLEY by 5 wkts

Waresley 234-8 (J. Allcock 41, W. Gowler 3-52).

Wisbech 235-5 (J. Williams 102, P, Patel 69).

Division Two

KIMBOLTON beat UFFORD PARK by 126 runs

Kimbolton 191-9 (J. Harrington 5-38)

Ufford Park 65 (M. Moore 5-16).

SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds lost to CASTOR by 106 runs

Castor 243 (M. Wheat 83, R. Smith 58, J. Higgins 35).

Saffron Walden 137 (R. Evans 3-10, S. Dockerill 3-27, J. Higgins 3-37).