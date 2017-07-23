CAMBS LEAGUE: Patel sets Wisbech on the right Parth

Have your say

Wisbech were the only team to gain a positive result in Cambs Division One yesterday (July 22).

The Fenmen beat Nassington by three wickets at Harecroft Road after receiving a revised target because of rain interruptions.

Conor Craig’s 77 from 57 balls pushed Nassington up to 205 all-out, but that target came down to 166 in 40 overs and Wisbech reached it thanks to Parth Patel’s unbeaten 49.

Jamie Gollands (4-42 & 27) enjoyed a strong all-round day for Wisbech who are third in the table.

Leaders Ketton were 9-0 chasing 168-8 against Waresley when play was abandoned at Pit Lane, while captain Michael Cafferkey (79) and Taylor West (49) both scored well in second-placed Ramsey’s 209 at Histon, but the rain came before the home side could reply.

Chris Ringham picked up five wickets for March in their abandoned game at home to Saffron Walden.

Only one game was completed in Division Two as Great Shelford moved up to fourth place with a win over bottom club Warboys.

RESULTS

Division One

WISBECH beat NASSINGTON by 3 wkts after a rain reduced target

Nassington 205 (C. Craig 77, M. Shifran 23, A. Laud 23, J. Pope 22, J. Gollands 4-42).

Wisbech 166-7 (P. Patel 49no, J. Bowers 34, J. Gollands 27, T. Norman 2-30, J. Pope 2-37).

HISTON v RAMSEY abandoned

Ramsey 209 (M. Cafferkey 79, T. West 49).

KETTON v WARESLEY abandoned

Waresley 168-8

Ketton 9-0

MARCH v SAFFRON WALDEN abandoned

Saffron Walden 256-7 (J. Rushford 113, C, Ringham 5-73)

Division Two

HUNTINGDON v CASTOR abandoned

Castor 54-4 (C. Dockerill 24no) (26 overs)

UFFORD PARK v BURWELL 2nds abandoned

Burwell 146

Ufford Park 41-1 (10 overs) (J. Corder 22).