CAMBS LEAGUE: March clinch the Division Two title, Newborough relegated

March Town pulled off a remarkable title-winning success in Cambs Division Two today (September 11).

Only two games in the top two divisions of the Cambs League made a significant start and they were the games involving overnight leaders St Ives and second-placed March.

Sam Freedman claimed four wickets for March at Fordham.

But St Ives’ match at neighbours Warboys was rained off after the first innings enabling March to overhaul them at the top by completing a six-wicket win at Fordham.

It was a fine bounce back by March who were relegated from Division One last season for the first time since 2001.

Aussie Sam Freedman claimed 4-19 from nine overs as Fordham, who needed to win to have a chance of staying up, were dismissed for 135. Andrew Wright and Toby Nulty both took two wickets

And March were always in control of their reply as Brandon Phillips (49), James Hilliard (26) and Freedman (25no) batted with authority.

St Ives had been dismissed for 133 at Warboys. They are still promoted alongside March, but Fordham, Newborough and Weston Colville have been relegated.

Ufford Park finished a creditable eighth in their first season in Division Two.

All Division One matches were abandoned before the scheduled start which means Wisbech have finished second, ahead of local rivals Ramsey (third), Nassington (fourth) and Ketton (10th). Foxton sealed the title last weekend.

Castor have won promotion to Cambs Division Two as champions of Hunts Division One. They could be joined by Ramsey seconds who face a promotion play-off against Great Shelford at Cricketfield Lane tomorrow (September 11, noon start).

It’s a 50-over match to be played under Cambs League rules.