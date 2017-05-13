CAMBS LEAGUE: Lion cub stars for Ketton, Wisbech whack it again, March claim first win, hat-trick for Castor

Ketton’s latest superstar recruit comes from famous Scottish sporting stock.

Tom Sole, whose 80 and 4-18, helped Ketton Lions to an excellent 84-run win over Ramsey in Cambs Division One at Pit Lane today (May 13), is the son of former British Lions prop forward and Scottish captain David Sole. Brother Chris is a first-class cricketer at Hampshire.

Ketton all-rounder Tom Sole.

Perhaps unsurprisingly those fine genes have reached Tom who has collected 14 wickets with his off-spin in his first four matches with Ketton.

Today’s win was a big statement from leaders Ketton who have won all four of their Division One games and collected maximum points on the way. Afer Sole had pushed his side up to 168 all-out, Ketton collected all 10 Ramsey wickets with spin bowling. Bengali Iresh Saxena (4-28) and Zeeshan Manzoor (2-0) were the other contributors.

Ketton have another big test next Saturday (May 20) when travelling to free-scoring Wisbech who maintained second place with a 173-run success over struggling St Ives today.

Even a rare failure for top dog Gary Freear couldn’t halt Wisbech. Josh Bowers (74) and Danny Haynes (73) promptly added 119 for the second wicket with the former scoring his runs off just 66 deliveries.

Josh Bowers blasted 74 for Wisbech at St Ives.

A late flurry from Jason Esser (64) pushed Wisbech up to 304-9 from their 50 overs which predictably proved welll out of reach of the home side.

Nassington’s season has yet to get going and they crashed to a heavy 131-run defeat at Eaton Socon today, but there was joy for March who celebrated their first win of the season.

It was tight despite a superb unbeaten 92 from Aussie Clinton Bricker in the home side’s 241-6 as seven runs was the eventual winning margin. Andrew Wright claimed 4-36 for March.

It’s three wins in a row for Castor in Division Two who have charged up to third place.

Castor were 31-3 early on in their innings against Sawston and Babraham, but Australian import Joe Higgins (82no) and local boy Cameron Dockerill (64no) put on 155 without being parted. Dockerill batted throughout the 50 overs.

Sawston looked dangerous at 94-2 at halfway, but Castor skipper Reece Smith (5-25) delivered a devastating spell to stop them in their tracks.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Ufford Park who went down by 19 runs against Great Shelford despite 52 from Ross Keymer.

RESULTS

Division One

EATON SOCON beat NASSINGTON by 131 runs

Eaton Socon 212 (J. Pope 4-34, S. Amir 3-47).

Nassington 81 (T. Norman 39).

KETTON beat RAMSEY 84 runs

Ketton 168 (T. Sole 80, P. Rowe 28, T. West 3-42, K. Ikhlaq 2-9).

Ramsey 84 (J, Cafferkey 21, T. Sole 4-18, I. Saxena 4-28, Z. Manzoor 2-0).

MARCH beat WARESLEY by 7 runs

March 241-6 (C. Bricker 92no, N. Oliver 34, J. Hillard 31, T. Howgego 26)

Waresley 234-9 (A. Scully 72, C. Lewis 39, D. Farr 36, A. Wright 4-36).

ST IVES lost to WISBECH by 173 runs

Wisbech 304-9 (J. Bowers 74, D, Haynes 73, J. Esser 64, S. Albutt 21).

St Ives 131 (J. Gollands 2-15, S. Freear 2-18, K. Haynes 2-35).

Division Two

CASTOR beat SAWSTON & BABRAHAM by 48 runs

Castor 186-3 (J. Higgins 82no, C. Dockerill 64no).

Sawston & Babraham 138 (R. Smith 5-25, S. Dockerill 2-15).

UFFORD PARK lost to GREAT SHELFORD by 19 runs

Great Shelford 198 (U. Bapodra 3-34, T. Hussain 2-28).

Ufford Park 179 (R. Keymer 52, R. Bapodra 45).