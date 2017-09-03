CAMBS LEAGUE: Leaders win in 17 overs, six of the best for Cade, March almost down, good Evans as Castor win a thriller

Division One frontrunners Ketton scored a rather hollow win against seven-man St Ives at Pit Lane yesterday (September 2).

The bottom-placed visitors arrived with just seven men - others were attending the county Twenty/20 Finals - and detained Ketton for just 17 overs and one one ball in a match that lasted less than 90 minutes.

Ryan Evans bashed 33 not out from 18 balls for Castor at Blunham.

Shakir Mahmood (3-9) and Iresh Saxena (3-18) took the six wickets Ketton needed between them as St Ives mustered just 39 before Ashley Rodgers (32no) biffed his side to a rapid victory.

Ketton maintain their 14-point lead at the top with two matches to go, but second-placed Ramsey are intent to push them all the way.

Yesterday they skittled Nassington for just 95 at Fotheringay Road to set-up a five-wicket win.

Seamer Jonathan Cade (6-35) was Ramsey’s bowling star. Michael Cafferkey (42no from 38 balls) shone with the bat.

Third-placed Wisbech were beaten by Eaton Socon, while March moved closer to the drop after losing a low-scoring game at Foxton.

Spencer Saberton (4-41) and Chris Ringham (3-25) looked to have bowled their side into a winning position as the home side were skittled for just 113, but March slumped from 57-3 to 96 all out in reply.

Castor won a thriller by two wickets at Blunham in Division Two as Ryan Evans cracked an unbeaten 33 from just 18 balls to steer them home with three balls to spare.

Evans and Harley Killingsworth added 35 for the ninth wicket to seal victory after Joe Higgins (5-56) had returned career-best bowling figures in Blunham’s 196.

Ufford Park lost by 16 runs at home to leaders Sawston & Babraham after looking likely winners midway through their own innings.

Joe Corder and Wahid Javed both claimed three wickets as Sawston were dismissed for 179, but a bright start from Ufford top three Ram Bapodra (42), Corder (32) and Ross Keymer (21) went to waste.

RESULTS

Division One

FOXTON beat MARCH by 17 runs

Foxton 113 (A. Webster 49, S. Saberton 4-41, C. Ringham 3-25).

March 96 (T. Phillips 27)

KETTON beat ST IVES by 10 wkts

St Ives 39 (R. Wells 23no, S. Mahmood 3-9, I. Saxena 3-18).

Ketton 42-0 (A. Rodgers 32no).

NASSINGTON lost to RAMSEY by 5 wkts

Nassington 94 (M. Shifran 34, J. Cade 6-35, T. West 3-28).

Ramsey 96-5 (M. Cafferkey 42no, I. Love 20no, C. Craig 3-34, M. Shifran 2-17).

WISBECH lost to EATON SOCON by 5 wkts

Wisbech 170 (J. Gollands 45, J. Young 23, G. Freear 20).

Eaton Socon 174-5 (J. Carpenter 81no, J. Garner 2-27).

Division Two

BLUNHAM lost to CASTOR by 2 wkts

Blunham 196 (J. Higgins 5-56).

Castor 198-8 (M. Wheat 42, R. Evans 33, J. Higgins 32, R. Smith 29).

UFFORD PARK lost to SAWSTON & BABRAHAM by 16 runs

Sawston & Babraham 179 (M. Pearson 84, J. Corder 3-29, W. Javed 3-42, T. Hussain 2-25).

Ufford Park 163 (R. Bapodra 42, J. Corder 32, R. Keymer 21,M. Ellis 4-34).