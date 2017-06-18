CAMBS LEAGUE: Ketton spin kings in form ahead of big games, Freear still on fire, Castor match over in two hours

The Cambs Division One title could be decided in the next fortnight.

Unbeaten top two Ketton and Foxton clash on successive Saturdays (June 24, July 1). Both made it eight wins in eight matches yesterday (June 17), albeit in contrasting fashion.

Five wickets and a ton for Gary Freear of Wisbech against Saffron Walden.

While Foxton were scrambling to a one-wicket win over Histon, Ketton were hammering March Town by 89 runs. Rob Vitas’ men have hoovered up so many bonus points they are 17 points clear of the reigning champions Foxton into the big games.

Ketton were 50-4 after nine overs against March before young Aussie Mitchell Thomas (51) claimed his first half-century for the club.

An eventual total of 172-9 proved well out of reach of struggling March once Ketton’s spin twins got to work on a helpful Pit Lane pitch. Tom Sole (3-14) and Iresh Saxena (3-21) shared six wickets with Shakaar Mahmood and Peter Rowe collecting two wickets apiece.

March were dismissed for 83, which represented something of a recovery from 40-8.

Ramsey sped into third place with a quickfire eight-wicket win at Eaton Socon. They dismissed their hosts for just 73 with Taylor West (4-16) and Mark Edwards (3-19) doing the bulk of the damage.

Wisbech are fourth after crushing Saffron Walden by nine wickets at Harecroft Road, a contest that included another outstanding all-round performance from Gary Freear.

Freear (125no) claimed his fourth ton in nine Division One innings this season after taking 5-38 in Saffron Walden’s 224.

Freear struck 21 fours and received excellent support in an unbroken second wicket stand of 184 from Josh Bowers (72no).

Nassington, who have been boosted by the arrival of Sri Lankan import Mohammed Shiffran Muthaliph, moved into mid-table with a 92-run win over bottom club St Ives.

Shiffran was dismissed first ball in Nassington’s 211-7, but picked up a couple of wickets as St Ives were shot out for 119.

Dan Robinson (53no) top scored for Nassington.

Castor’s Division Two game with Warboys at Port Lane was over by 2.30pm (it started at 12,30).

Stuart Dockerill, who makes his Hunts county debut today (June 18), bagged 6-22 as Warboys were rushed out for just 47, a total Castor passed for the loss of five wickets. Only one batsman reached double figures in the game.

And what a difference a week makes. Last Saturday (June 10) Ufford Park celebrated a fine win over Huntingdon, but yesterday the tables were turned in the return fixture with Huntingdon claiming a 152-run win.

Ufford made a steady start in pursuit of the home side’s 241-8, but lost their last eight wickets for just 11 runs. Six players recorded ducks.

Ufford are now fifth, one place below Castor.

RESULTS

Division One

EATON SOCON lost to RAMSEY by 8 wkts

Eaton Socon 73 (T. West 4-16, M. Edwards 3-19).

Ramsey 74-2 (J. Cafferkey 42no, M. Cafferkey 23).

KETTON beat MARCH by 89 runs

Ketton 172-9 (M. Thomas 51, S. Mahmood 29. J. Gallimore 28, T. Phillips 3-32).

March 83 (T. Sole 3-14, I. Saxena 3-21, S. Mahmood 2-10, P. Rowe 2-23).

NASSINGTON beat St IVES by 92 runs

Nassington 211-7 (D. Robinson 53no, A. Bandaranaike 35, A. Morris 26no, N. Kumpukkal 5-31).

St Ives 119 (N. Kumpukkal 31, M. Reid 23, M. Shiffran 2-16, C. Craig 2-17, J. Pope 2-38).

WISBECH beat SAFFRON WALDEN by 9 wkts

Saffron Walden 224 (J. Rushford 91, S. Hill 56, G. Freear 5-38, B. Ellis 2-10, K. Haynes 2-28).

Wisbech 225-1 (G. Freear 125no, J. Bowers 72no).

Division Two

CASTOR beat WARBOYS by 5 wkts

Warboys 47 (S. Dockerill 6-22).

Castor 48-5

HUNTINGDON beat UFFORD PARK by 152 runs

Huntingdon 241-8 (J. Harrington 3-58, T. Hussain 2-36, W. Javed 2-40).

Ufford Park 89 (R. Keymer 36)