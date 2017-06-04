CAMBS LEAGUE: Ketton are cruising along nicely

There was another easy win for Division One table-toppers Ketton yesterday (June 3).

They were at home to struggling Histon and cantered to a seven-wicket win after bowling the visitors out for 120.

Next best local team are Ramsey in fourth place.

They beat Godmanchester yesterday by 59 runs after a good all-round showing.

Isaac Love (39) led the way with the bat with other valuable contributions coming from Taylor West (25), Michael Cafferkey (23), Simon Cafferkey (22) and James Markland (21) as Ramsey were dismissed for 198.

Michael Edwards then emerged as their top bowler with 4-39 as Godmanchester were sent packing for 139.

Wisbech could have gone third with a win at Waresley but were well beaten after being skittled for just 127 in 48.1 overs. Their top scorer with 25 was number eight batsman Jason Young.

Waresley reached 128-5 in 35.5 overs to complete a five-wicket victory.

At the other end of the table there was a welcome win for March.

They were at basement boys St Ives and did well to win by six wickets chasing a victory target of 220 after St Ives amassed 219-5 off their 50 overs.

Brandon Phillips led the March chase with 75, which included 12 fours, and Clinton Bricker was 41 not out.

Nassington were thrashed by 189 runs at Saffron Walden after the home side posted a mighty 331-8. Conor Craig took 3-73.

Daniel Robinson (44) and Alex Laud (38) then did best with the bat as Nassington were shot out for 142.

In Division Two, there were defeats for Ufford and Castor.

Ufford’s was a close one. They did well to bowl visitors Kimbolton out for 178 but then came up just short in reply at 173-8.

Joe Corder (3-28) and Andy Larkin (4-25) were Ufford’s main wicket-takers and Corder (51) then struck a half-century.

It was a different story at Castor. They were demolished for 51 at home replying to Saffron Walden seconds’ 211-6.