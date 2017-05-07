CAMBS LEAGUE: Fantastic Freear beats Nassington on his own, Ketton are perfect, Castor on the charge

Wisbech legend Gary Freear delivered a devastating batting display to set up a 222-run hammering of Nassington in Cambs Division One yesterday (May 6).

Freear clubbed 190 from 145 balls as Wisbech piled up 342-7 in their 50 overs. He smacked 29 fours and two sixes on a wicket that rarely yields those sort of numbers.

Ashley Rodgers made 63 for Ketton at Waresley.

“The wicket wasn’t that great,” Freear stated. “But they kept bowling half-way down it.”

It’s not a career best for Freear as he once smashed 195 in a Cambs League game against Burwell.

But he pretty much beat Nassington on his own. Their whole team managed 70 runs fewer than Freear with opener Dan Robinson (47) top scoring.

Overseas star Parth Patel claimed 3-12 before Simon Freear joined in the family fun with a 3-0 spell as Nassington lost their last five wickets for eight runs.

Ross Keymer finished 59 not out for Ufford Park against Warboys.

Wisbech are third, behind reigning champions Foxton and surprise early-season leaders Ketton who have won their first three outings.

Ashley Rodgers (63) led a steady Ketton batting effort yesterday and their 225-8 proved 53 too many for Waresley. Peter Rowe (3-42) took the first three Waresley wickets and there were two victims for teenage debutant Mitchell Thomas.

Ramsey made it two wins in a row with a comfortable six-wicket success over Histon at Cricketfield Lane, but March look set for a season of struggle as they lost for the third straight match, by six wickets at Saffron Walden despite the all round efforts of Ben Pyle (36 & 2-31).

In Division Two Castor and Ufford Park are on the charge as both won for the second Saturday in a row.

Stuart Dockerill (4-15) bowled beautifully on a good Granta batting wicket as the home side were shot out for 107. Aussie Joe Higgins (3-36 & 42no) played well as Castor completed a seven-wicket win.

And Ufford Park despatched Warboys for just 104 to set up a nine-wicket win. Joe Corder (5-44) was Ufford’s bowling star and he was backed up well by Tanvir Hussain (3-18).

Prolific Ufford pair Ross Keymer (59no) and Andy Larkin (34no) saw their side home with few alarms.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 6

NASSINGTON lost to WISBECH by 222 runs

Wisbech 342-7 (G. Freear 190no, D. Haynes 40, J. Young 31, A. Bandarnaike 3-64, D. Bandaranaike 2-59).

Nassington 120 (D. Robinson 47, S. Freear 3-0, P. Patel 3-12).

WARESLEY lost to KETTON by 53 runs

Ketton 225-8 (A. Rodgers 63, Z. Manzoor 40).

Waresley 172 (P. Rowe 3-42, M. Thomas 2-14, M. Milner 2-33).

RAMSEY beat HISTON by 6 wkts

Histon 135

Ramsey 136-4

SAFFRON WALDEN beat MARCH by 6 wkts

March 139 (T. Phillips 37, B. Pyle 36).

Saffron Walden 143-4 (J. Rushford 73, B. Pyle 2-31, A. Wright 2-41).

Division Two

GRANTA 2nds lost to CASTOR by 7 wkts

Granta 107 (S. Dockerill 4-15, J. Higgins 3-36, R. Evans 2-6).

Castor 108-3 (J. Higgins 42no, M. Wheat 21).

WARBOYS lost to UFFORD PARK by 9 wkts

Warboys 104 (J. Corder 5-44, T. Hussain 3-18).

Ufford Park 107-1 (R. Keymer 59no, A. Larkin 34no).