CALL-UP: Deeping lad makes first-class debut

Patrick Brown, who learnt his cricket at Market Deeping CC, made his first-class debut for Worcestershire yesterday (August 6).

The 18-year-old fast bowler has been at the Worcestershire Academy for two years and played two Twenty/20 games for the county recently. T20 games are not classed as first-class matches.

Brown bowled nine wicketless overs at a cost of 63 runs on the first day as opponents Sussex piled up 342-7 at New Road.