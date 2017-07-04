BURGHLEY SIXES: Holders on cruise control, hosts smash 123 in five overs

Holders Nassington cruised through their first round tie in the Burghley six-a-side competition last night (July 3).

Nassington’s 82-2 proved to be 24 runs too many for new entrants Market Deeping.

Action from the Burghley sixes last night. Photo: James Biggs.

Hosts Burghley Park smashed a massive 123-2 in their five overs against Oakham, thanks to 51 from champagne moment winner Gareth Hook and a plethora of wides from the bowlers. It’s four runs per wide in this competition.

Oakham replied with 67-1 so Burghley progress to meet Nassington in the first quarter-final tomorrow (July 5).

The night’s other winners were the fancied Oundle side who beat Barnack easily with Mark Hodgson unbeaten on 41 when they reached their victory target of 60.

Three are three more first round ties tonight including a game for last season’s runners-up Ufford Park who tackle Bourne.

SCORES

Nassington 82-2 beat Market Deeping 58-8.

Burghley Park 123-2 (G. Hook 51) beat Oakham 67-1 (R. Martin 39no).

Oundle 61-0 (M. Hodgson 41no) beat Barnack 59-3.