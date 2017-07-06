BURGHLEY SIXES: Holders Nassington through to the semis

Holders Nassington became the first team to win through to the Burghley Park Sixes finals night when winning their quarter-final against Burghley Bears last night (July 5).

They posted a formidable score of 90-1, Conor Craig smashing the last ball of the innings to bring up his 50, and then restricted Burghley to 59-3.

In the two other games last night, both first round ties, Uffington overcame Ketton and Castor knocked out Empingham.

Tom Bentley (49no) was the main contributor to Uffington’s 84-1 and they successfully defended that total with Ketton closing on 68-2. Will Bird hit an unbeaten 36.

In a thrilling first game of the night, Castor made just 60-3 but that proved to be enough as they restricted Empingham to 47-3.

Stuart Dockerill (21no) and Reece Smith (19no) were Castor’s top scorers.

Tonight’s quarter-final action sees Oundle take on Stamford Town, Bourne tackle Uppingham Town and Castor meet Uffington.