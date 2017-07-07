BURGHLEY SIXES: Castor, Oundle and Bourne reach semi-finals

Castor, Oundle and Bourne were quarter-final winners at the Burghley Sixes last night (July 6) and join holders Nassington in tonight’s semi-final line-up.

Oundle saw off Stamford in the first game of the evening. Stamford totalled 63-5 with Alex Birch smacking an unbeaten 30 and then Oundle got home with eight balls to spare without losing a wicket. Mark Hodgson made 33 not out and Jonathan Dalley 17 not out.

Another wicket falls at the Burghley Sixes. Picture: J. Biggs Photography

Oundle’s reward is a juicy semi-final against Nassington.

Bourne posted a very competitive 88-2 against Uppingham with Sam Evison leading the way on 43.

Uppingham started the chase well but tailed off to finish 25 runs short at 63-4. Tom Dixon (2-18) and Jack Berry (2-9) both took two wickets.

In the last quarter-final Castor beat Uffington by 19 runs.

Big-hitting at the Burghley Sixes. Picture: J. Biggs Photography

Ryan Evans hit 35 not out as Castor made 89-1 and Josh Bentley made 45 out of Uffington’s 70-2.

Semi Final 1: Nassington v Oundle; Semi-Final 2: Bourne v Castor.