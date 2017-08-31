BEST WITH BAT AND BALL: Town pair best at batting

There were 11 tons scored in local cricket this week and the best two belonged to Peterborough Town players.

Hassan Azad smashed a superb 155 not out for the Sunday first XI as they thrashed Oundle by 265 runs and fellow opener Asim Butt made an unbeaten 130 for the Saturday first team in a drawn game against Rushton.

Gary Freear pictured during his innings of 116 for Wisbech in the John Wilcox Cup final.

MERIT TABLE

BATTING

H. Azad (Pboro Town) *155

A. Butt (Pboro Town) *130

Nick Green scored 114 for Market Deeping.

G. Freear (Wisbech) 116

N. Green (Market Deeping) 114

A. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) *111

A. Mclean (CAMRA) *111

James Tickler scored a maiden century for Baston.

G. Bolsover (Oundle 2nds) *109

J. Tickler (Baston) 105

M. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) 105

L. Dave (Stamford) 103

Guy Bolsover scored 109 not out for Oundle seconds.

K. Storey (Motley Crew) *100

I. Wilson (Uffington 2nds) *96

B. Phillips (March) 93

D. Young (CAMRA) 89

J. Wiltshire (Sawtry) 86

C. Good (Bourne 2nds) 85

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 81

AC. McIntyre (Hampton) 79

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 79

S.Patchett (Motley Crew) 79

D. Christmas (Bourne 2nds) 79

J. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) 78

Z. Manzoor (Ketton) 78

G. Clingo (Newborough 2nds) 78

G. Khan (Bretton) 76

G. Freear (Wisbech) 76

M. Wheat (Castor) 75

B. Hussain (Oundle) 73

J. Burton (Uffington 2nds) 72

C. Evans (Whittlesey) 72

J. Biggs (Burghley Park 2nds) 71

C. Bore (Stamford) 71

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 70

F. Bhatti (Falcon) 69

A. Mitchell (Pboro Town) 69

M. Richardson (Baston) 68

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *66

S. Holland (Stamford) 65

R. Smith (Ramsey) 64

B. Hussain (Oundle) *61

M. Rose (Market Deeping 2nds) 55

D. Clarke (Pboro Town) *54

D. Clarke (Pboro Town) 54

S. Appan (Stamford) *53

A. Binns (Bourne 2nds) 52

M. Hodgson (Oundle) 51

C. Dockerill (Castor) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

T. Willis (Ramsey 2nds) 6-20

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 6-33

D. Platt (Burghley Park) 6-59

J. Hook (Market Deeping) 6-72

A. Shaw (Long Sutton 2nds) 5-21

J. Wiltshire (Sawtry) 5-32

C. Parnell (Pboro Town 2nds) 5-32

C. Parnell (Pboro Town) 5-35

C. Evans (Whittlesey) 5-55