BANK HOLIDAY ROUND-UP: Final wins for Oundle and Stamford, Wisbech go second

Oundle’s decade-long domination of the John Wilcox Cup continud with a five-wicket final win over Grantham at Barnack yesterday (august 29).

Oundle have won the 50-over competition for Rutland League teams five times in the last nine years. They’ve also finished runners-up twice in that time.

The Ufford Park team beaten in the John Wilcox Plate Trophy, ( front, left to right), Wahid Javed, Joe Corder, Andy Larkin, Chris Lightfoot, Ibrahim Javed, (back) Ian Turner, Jonathan Bigham, Sandeep Dahiya, Will Dallas, Joe Harrington, Danny Harrington and Terry Rawlings. Photo: David Lowndes.

Yesterday’s victory was comfortable enough once they’d dismissed their Second Division opponents for just 104. Man-of-the-match Alex Martin (60no) stood firm as other team-mates departed.

Youngsters Jack Bolsover (4-14), George Martin (3-46) and Joe Charlton (2-24) took nine of the 10 Grantham wickets to fall.

The final of the John Wilcox Plate competition for first round Cup losers was over in the blink of an eye.

Hosts Ufford Park were shot for just 55 in 18-and-a-half overs, a total Stamford passed in just 11 overs and two balls for the loss of just one wicket.

Tim Juggins (7-26) was the star Stamford performer. He and Sam Barrett (3-27) bowled unchanged from the start of the Ufford innings during which only Joe Corder (14) reached double figures.

Andrew Hulme (43no) dominated Stamford’s innings.

Wisbech moved into second place in Division One of the Cambs League with a resounding 136-run win at Histon yesterday.

Wicket-keeper Josh Bowers smacked 101 and received top-class support from Aussie Jack Hargreaves (78) as Wisbech piled up 272-8.

Skipper Sam Rippington and slow bowler Gary Freear both recorded figures of 4-43 as the home side crumbled to 136 all out in reply.

There are just two weekends left in the Cambs League and Division One leaders Foxton are just a couple of points away from sealing a title win.

RESULTS

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

HISTON lost to WISBECH by 136 runs

Wisbech 272-8 (J. Bowers 101, J. Hargreaves 78, J. Williams 33, G. Freear 26).

Histon 136 (J. Mynott 56, S. Rippington 4-43, G. Freear 4-43).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

John Wilcox Trophy Final

OUNDLE beat GRANTHAM by 5 wkts

Grantham 104 (J,. Bolsover 4-14, G. Martin 3-46, J. Charlton 2-24).

Oundle 105-5 (A. Martin 60no).

John Wilcox Plate Final

STAMFORD beat UFFORD PARK by 9 wkts

Ufford Park 55 (T. Juggins 7-26, S. Barrett 3-27).

Stamford 58-1 (A. Hulme 43no).