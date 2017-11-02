AWARDS NIGHT: Trophy double for Snart

Castor Cricket Club held their annual presentation of awards at Peterborough Milton Golf Club.
The award winners were as follows:
1st XI Batting - Joseph Higgins
1st XI Bowling - Stuart Dockerill
2nd XI Batting - Jon Moulds
2nd XI Bowling - Nathan Snart
Most Promising Youngster - Alfie Armstrong
Most Improved Player - Nathan Snart
Highest Score - Mark Wheat
Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Ryan Evans
Clubman of the Year - Simon Brown
The club’s annual Fireworks Display is tomorrow (November 3) at Port Lane. Gates open at 6.30pm.