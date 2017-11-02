Search

AWARDS NIGHT: Trophy double for Snart

Award winners pictured from the left are Russ Evans (Ryans dad), Stuart Dockerill, Simon Brown, Mark Wheat and Jon Moulds.
Castor Cricket Club held their annual presentation of awards at Peterborough Milton Golf Club.

The award winners were as follows:

1st XI Batting - Joseph Higgins

1st XI Bowling - Stuart Dockerill

2nd XI Batting - Jon Moulds

2nd XI Bowling - Nathan Snart

Most Promising Youngster - Alfie Armstrong

Most Improved Player - Nathan Snart

Highest Score - Mark Wheat

Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Ryan Evans

Clubman of the Year - Simon Brown

The club’s annual Fireworks Display is tomorrow (November 3) at Port Lane. Gates open at 6.30pm.