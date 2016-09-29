AWARDS NIGHT: Barry Hancock is Burghley Clubman of the Year

Burghley Park Cricket Club held their annual presentation evening at The William Cecil in Stamford with club chairman Simon Stephenson handing out the trophies along with the help of club sponsor William Bowles from Stamford Building and Construction.

Barry Hancock was awarded the Clubman of the Year trophy for his outstanding all-round contribution to the club in 2016.

Trophy winners:

Under 9s: Batting – Cameron Drutman; Bowling – Henry Aspill; Fielding – Harry Smith; Most Improved – Harvey Mountain; Coaches Award – Ben Pye.

Under 11s: Batting – Teddy Richardson; Bowling – Harry Gilman; Fielding – Raiffe Headley; Most Improved – Hugo Porter; Coaches Award – Freddie Renton.

Under 13s: Bowling – Max Dixon-Spain; Fielding – Roddie Mountain; All rounder – Archie Dickie Meadows; Most Improved – Seb Porter; Coaches Award – Tom Needham.

Saturday 2nd XI: Batting - Josh Weaver; Bowling – Dinesh Swaminathan; Fielding – Ronnie Beech.

Saturday 1st XI: Batting - Henry Charlton; Bowling – Nick Cowley; Fielding – Mike Hobbiss.

Sunday 1st XI: Batting - Gareth Hook; Bowling – Nick Fisher; Fielding – Ian Moss.

Wicket-keeper of the Year: Steve Brown

Most Improved Player: George Swallow

All-Rounder of the Year: Henry Charlton

Young Player of the Year: Tom Dancy

David Cross Memorial Trophy (outstanding contribution on the pitch): Sam Nicholls

Clubman of the Year: Barry Hancock