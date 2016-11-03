Ashes battle Down Under for Market Deeping CC all-rounder

City-based cricketer Nick Andrews is hoping to be part of an Ashes-winning England team 12 months before Alastair Cook and co.

Market Deeping CC all-rounder Andrews, who lives in Werrington, flies Down Under today (November 3) to take part in the Over 60s Ashes.

Andrews hopes to add to his six England Over 60s caps and gain revenge for an Ashes defeat in this country last summer.

It won’t be easy though as the Aussies are taking the competition seriously enough to have appointed former Test captain Graham Yallop as skipper for the three one-day internationals.

England play 13 tour games in total spread over three major Australian cricket-mad cities, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

“Our 18-man squad had to come through a strict selection process,” Andrews stated. “And so I know I am part of the strongest possible squad we could put out.

“Australia are keen to hold on to the Ashes though which is why they have named Yallop as skipper and they expect to have many other players with first-class experience in their ranks.

“Irrespective of results, this trip will be the highlight of my cricketing career and I intend to be fully prepared to give it my best shot.”