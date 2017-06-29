Cresswell is the City golden girl at junior regatta

Peterborough City Rowing Club doubled last year’s medal count at the Peterborough Junior Championships at Thorpe Meadows by taking home a total of six medals - two gold, three silver and a bronze.

Eve Cresswell was the golden girl at the championships, winning both the gold medals in her J14 singles and doubles events.

Chloe Reed and Nia Griffiths in action.

She dominated her singles races, winning her heat by 13 seconds, her semi-final by seven seconds and the final by 17 seconds, knocking 11 seconds off of her personal best (PB) in the process. Clubmate Chloe Reed won the silver.

Cresswell was then joined by Milly Hilton in the J14 B double sculls event, where they blew away the opposition, achieving a time of 4:07.6 over the 1,000- metre course in both their heat and final.

They beat Radnor House School by a seven second margin in the final.

The remaining two silver medals were won by the J15 boys doubles.

Alex Leverage.

Alex Leverage and James Toynton did really well in their J15 A doubles, crossing the line second in the final despite only having the third fastest qualifying time. And they were only one second off first place.

Tom Jackson and Connor Ribbons took home silver medals after claiming runners-up spot behind Northwich Rowing Club in the J15 B doubles final.

The bronze medal came from Ross Lamont in the boys J13 A singles category.

He finished 16 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Nottingham Rowing Club even though they had a faster qualifying time than him.

Ross Lamont.

There were three junior singles that reached the final of their respective events but unfortunately just missed out on a medal.

After winning silver in his double with Leverage, James Toynton jumped straight into his J15 A single, where half an hour later he missed out on a medal by only six seconds. Toynton had earlier won his heat by an impressive six seconds.

Another solo sculler who just missed out was Henry Barnett in the boys J15 B singles event.

He fought his way through to the final via the repechage after finishing only 0.4 seconds off first place in his heat.In the repechage he beat Norwich Rowing Club by six seconds.

Despite having already raced four times that day - he had also competed in a quad, Barnett still managed to get a good time in his final, finishing just three seconds adrift of a medal placing.

The remaining sculler who just missed out on a medal was Nia Griffiths.She, like Barnett, also had to fight her way through the repechage, beating Nottingham Rowing club by three seconds. However, in her final she missed out on a bronze by eight seconds.

Also at the weekend Tim Peterson and Mike King won the IM3 double event at the Ironbridge Regatta beating Worcester in the final.