Corner kicks in for third place

Four Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members competed in the Duston Junior Triathlon, which being part of the East Midlands League attracted a large field of nearly 400 children.

Olivia Corner,whose prowess on the bike meant that she was able to scythe through the field finished third in the Tristar 2 category.

PACTRAC results: Tristart : 10 Josh Moore 9:23; Tristar 2 : 3 Olivia Corner 15:11; 21 Libby Mellor 18:05; 29 Chloe Moore 19:07.

n PACTRAC had five members competing in the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday.

Their times and positions were: 3028 Daniel Fitzjohn 3:09:58; 6016 Steve Coombs 3:28:40; 6044 Mark Bedford 3:28:47; 33830 James Baile 5:36:28; 36431 Nicholas Partridge 6:02:58.

n Giles Cooper ran in the Boston Marathon last weekend and got a ‘good for age entry’ for London 2018.

His time of 3:01:38 was also good enough for 15th place overall and first in his Veteran Over 50 age category.

n Two senior PACTRAC members competed in the Duston Triathlon at Northampton with Rhys Wilkinson moving through the field on the run to finish third in his age group category.

The distances were swim 400 metres, bike 12.5 miles and run 3 miles.

PACTRAC results: 62 Rhys Wilkinson 1:08:06 (age group 3rd); 89 Stephen Comber 1:10:13 (age group 19th).