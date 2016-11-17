City winners on the Thames

Peterborough City Rowing Club members were in a winning crew at the Veterans Fours Head on the Thames on Sunday.

The Leicester and Peterborough composite quad of Hayley Marsters, Liz Pulford, Angela Holohan and Sally Horrocks won the Women’s Masters D coxless fours with over 40 seconds to spare.

A composite Masters B quad featuring City pair Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield finished third in their category.

In the Fours Head on Saturday, City’s Ben Mackenzie, Jack Collins, Rohan Khosla and Harry Masterson finished well down in the Junior coxless quads while the club’s IM1 quad of James Plumb, Stuart Holmes, Patrick Wright and Chris Elder finished halfway out of 50 entries.