City scullers are among the best on the Thames

Two Peterborough crews gained top-three placings at the prestigious Pairs Head of the river race on the Thames at the weekend.

Scullers Camilla Plumb and Anna Rowbotham just missed out on a win in the women’s lightweight doubles category.

Camilla Plumb.

The talented local twosome finished runners-up to a Tideway Scullers crew after completing the 4.8km course from Chiswick Bridge to Harrods Wall in 15:22.9 - six seconds clear of third-placed Vesta.

They finished 200th overall out of 479 crews despite being ranked 306th.

Plumb won the women’s IM1 doubles a couple of years ago with a Deben sculler but was pleased with second place.

She said: “With Anna now living in London it meant we were only able to train together for two sessions in advance so therefore we were particularly pleased with our result of second fastest - especially considering the majority of the lightweight women’s doubles were crews that row on the Tideway every session.”

City also had two junior crews in action and the J16 double of Alex Leverage and James Toynton did really well to make the top three of the tough Intermediate category, finishing just a quarter of a second off second place. Their very impressive time of 14:34.8 put them in 79th place overall.

The J18 double of Jack Collins and Benjamin Mackenzie also raced in the tougher intermediate category, finishing 11th out of 16 after catching their blades on a buoy. Their time of 14:38.0 placed them 89th overall.