City pair just miss out on gold at big Regional Regatta

Young Peterborough City Rowing Club oarsmen Alex Leverage and James Toynton turned in a quality performances at a top regatta at the National Water Sports Centre on Saturday.

The talented twosome were rowing for the Eastern Region in the Junior Inter-Regional Regatta at Holme Pierrepoint in Nottingham and claimed the silver medal in the J15 doubles, just missing out by a second on the gold.

Also competing at the top event was the club’s J16 quad of Harry Masterson, Benjamin Mackenzie, Jack Collins and Archie Sootheran. They had a good race in the B final along the 1500m course, finishing eighth out of 12.

The Eastern Region placed fourth overall out of the 12 regions.

Peterborough rowers dominated Leicester Regatta the following day, taking home seven wins along with 10 second places.

There were outstanding performances from the juniors.

In the J16 doubles Georgina Parker and Hannah Bassett won their heat against Norwich Rowing Club and then beat clubmates Isabelle Van Biljon and Alexis Agidee in the final.

They were then joined by Olivia Hutchinson and Libby Jarvis in the women’s J16 quads where they beat Norwich Rowing club again in the final.

Jack Collins beat his Peterborough opponent Damen Sanderson in the men’s novice final, and Harry Masterson also beat a Peterborough team-mate Benjamin Mackenzie in the J16 singles final.

Collins, Masterson and Mackenzie then joined Archie Sootheran to gain yet another victory in their IM3 coxless quads, beating Leicester Rowing club easily.

Another IM3 victory came from Jenna Taylor, Sarah Watson, Alex Leverage and Jordan Beale in their mixed quad, where they beat Derwent in a straight final.

The last win came from Will Kirby and Callum Scane, who easily beat their opponents in the J16 doubles final.

Other second places came from Damen Sanderson in a scratch composite crew in the Masters B coxed fours, Eve Cresswell and Milly Hilton in the J14 doubles, Jenna Taylor and Leah Dennis in the J15 doubles, Tom Jackson and Connor Ribbons in the J15 doubles, Finlay Ribbons in the J13 singles, Thomas Bodily in the J14 singles, Henry Barnett in the J15 singles and Benjamin Mackenzie in the J16 singles.