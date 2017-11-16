City do well against top opposition on the Thames

Peterborough City Rowing Club members ventured onto the Thames at the weekend and achieved some notable results against top opposition competing in the Fours Head.

The event is held over the 6.8 kilometre course used for the Boat Race but in reverse with the tide from Mortlake to Putney.

Peterborough's mens Open coxless quaad of Mike King, Damen Sanderson, George Bushell and Chris Elder.

It attracts top clubs and universities from across the country, including many well known GB rowers like Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley.

On Saturday the veterans were in action and Peterborough scullers Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield joined Star and Leicester rowers Dave Smith and Chris Callow to finish fourth overall out of the 223 crews.

They were only four seconds away from making the top three. However, they did finish third out of nine in the Masters B coxless quad category.

In another composite crew Peterborough sculler Carole Hook won a gold medal, joining forces with some Furnivall ladies to win the Women’s Masters A coxed fours by a mrgin of 25 seconds.

Peterborough Citys womens J18 coxless quad of Georgina Parker, Olivia Hutchinson, Sarah Watson and Hannah Bassett.

The Peterborough women’s Masters C coxless quad of Helen Wallace, Bridge Lloyd, Caroline Calver and Sarah Smith achieved an excellent time of 22:08, putting them in fourth place out of the 12 in their category. They also did well to come 151st overall, beating their rank of 156.

Hannah Parker coxed Gemma Singleton, Gail Parker, Hayley Marsters and Tina Allen to sixth place in the women’s Masters B coxed fours and they beat their rank of 211 by over 10 places, as they finished 195th.

The Masters E coxless quad of Pete Orme, Keith Blackman, Tim Lloyd and Steve Hodge finished 15th out of 19.

At the Fuller’s Fours Head on Sunday, the Peterborough crew of Alex Leverage, James Toynton, Tom Jackson and Tom Bodily did well to finish 31st out of 53 in the Open J18 coxless quad category especially as they had only been together for a month and were competing against rowers who were two to three years older. They achieved a time of 20:20.4 which was only one and a half minutes off first place.

The other junior Peterborough crew in action - Hannah Bassett, Georgina Parker, Sarah Watson and Olivia Hutchinson - were 29th out of 41 in the women’s J18 coxless quads.

And finally Damen Sanderson, George Bushell, Mike King and Chris Elder came 16th in the Open coxless quads.