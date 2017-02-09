City are Head masters on the Nene

Peterborough City Rowing Club enjoyed a fine home run at their annual Head of the River race on the Nene on Saturday.

There were over 100 crews taking part and the hosts celebrated seven wins.

Peterboroughs Ian Palmer (left) and Steve Cranfield (second left) had a good day.

Over the shorter 2,500m course for smaller boats, the fastest crew of the day featured two Peterborough oarsmen.

They were Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield, who joined forces with rowers from Medway and Poplar Blackwell in a victorious Masters C four.

The composite quad completed the course 30 seconds faster than their nearest opponents for a deserved win.

The Peterborough Masters E quad of Graham Barks, Jack Ward, Tim Ellis and Steve Tuck came third in the same event with just five seconds separating them from second place after handicap adjustment.

The Peterborough Masters crew of Steve Tuck, Tim Ellis, Graham Barks and Jack Ward who were third.

Palmer and Cranfield almost claimed another win in the open Elite double sculls, narrowly being edged into second place by a Leeds University and Huntingdon composite pair.

Ian Davis and Peter Dolby made things look easy with a winning margin of 67 seconds before adjustment against younger crews in the Masters coxless pairs event.

Peterborough’s Masters also did well in smaller boats, with Glyn Reed coming second in the Masters single sculls and Paul Scutts and Iain Cameron doing the same in the Masters double sculls.

Peterborough’s juniors also made an impact.

The Peterborough City womens J16A quad.

Ben Mackenzie won the J16A single sculls ahead of clubmate Calum Scane and there was another Peterborough City one-two in the J15A single sculls with James Toynton beating Alex Leverage by just 12 seconds.

Toynton and Mackenzie then joined Harry Masterson and Jack Collins in a J16A coxless quad and won that category by almost two minutes.

Rohan Khosla came close to adding to the win tally in the open IM3 single sculls, missing out by just 11 seconds.

Forbes Plumb finished in third place, a further 16 seconds adrift.

From the senior squad, the Women’s Novice four of Julie Barrett, Rachel Pishhorn, Nikki Brett and Sarah Baker were coxed by William Kirby for a strong first competitive win over Wellbeck College.