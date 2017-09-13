CAMBRIDGE REGATTA: Dominant City of Peterborough control the River Cam

City of Peterborough rowers continued their winning streak at Cambridge Autumn regatta over the 600 metre course on the river Cam.

The club dominated the event achieving a total of 10 wins, with 23 crews reaching finals

Benjamin Mackenzie came away with two pots after winning both his J17 single and double. In his single heat he beat Broxbourne rowing club by two and a half, then his club mate Harry Masterson in the semi-final by two lengths, and then he beat another City club mate Jack Collins in the final by one length. Mackenzie then joined Collins to gain yet another victory in the double, flying through the heats beating the St Neots double easily, then comfortably crossing the line three lengths ahead of Sudbury rowing club in the final.

Rosie Turp also left with a pot in each hand, after coxing both the junior boys quads to victory. She joined Tom Jackson, Connor Ribbons, Henry Barnett and Tom Bodily in the J17 quad, where they beat Gravesend Rowing Club in the both the heat and final, by four lengths and then two lengths. She then joined the J14 quad of Brandon Ingle, Ross Lamont, Finley Ribbons and Tom Calvely to beat Huntingdon in the final by three lengths.

Another victory for the boys came from James Toynton who won his J16 single. His performance grew more impressive as the day progressed, as he started off winning the final by one and a half lengths, his semi-final by two lengths and then in the final he crossed the line two and a quarter lengths ahead of a Sudbury sculler.

The last win from the juniors was achieved by Sarah Watson and Jenna Taylor, who won the women’s J18 double scull event, despite Taylor rowing up two age groups. They got off to an impressive start by beating Globe Rowing Club in the heat by four lengths, then the Rob Roy double in the semi-final by one and a quarter lengths and then in the final they crossed the line one boat length ahead of the Cantabrigian double.

The women’s masters also made their mark at Cambridge. The B double of Sarah Smith and Caroline Calver beat X Press boat club by three lengths. Also Helen Wallace and Bridge Lloyd won the women’s masters E double easily, as their opposition didn’t complete the course due to steering difficulties, although the City double were winning by clear margin anyway.

Victoria Keeble coxed the women’s masters CD four of Denise Parker, Julie Barrett, Caroline Graham and Helen Mosely to victory, beating Huntingdon Rowing Club easily. Another winning four was Mike King, George Bushell, Damen Sanderson and Alex Totty in the Open men’s category, where they beat City of Cambridge by half a length in the heat, then Hughes Hall by two and a half lengths in the final.