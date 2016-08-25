Wheeler is on course for a shot at the Southern Area title

Peterborough cruiserweight Karl Wheeler is looking to get his hands on a new boxing trophy.

Promoter Steve Goodwin this week announced Wheeler is included in a four-man line-up for the inaugural Fascia and Glazing Supplies Fight Cup.

The winner will receive a cash prize, a trophy - and a shot at the Southern Area championship.

The first semi-final is between Biola Kudus and Ryan Crawford at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, September 17. Wheeler then faces Ossie Jervier at the same East-End venue on Saturday, October 29.

The final of the Fight Cup will then be held at the York Hall, possibly in December, and the overall winner will become the mandatory challenger for the Southern Area title, currently held by Londoner Wadi Camacho.

Wheeler said: “This is massive for me. I couldn’t turn it down. I didn’t want to keep plodding on winning little titles. I want the big titles and now I’ve got this chance.

“I’ve been waiting for something like this to come along. I’m No 18 in Britain at the moment and winning this would put me in the top 10. That’s massive for a fighter from Peterborough.

“I’m going to train like I’m fighting the No 1 in the world because this really could turn my life around.

“This tournament could be massive. It looks like ‘Prizefighter’ is finished and this could be the next big thing in boxing.”

Of the four fighters entered in the Fight Cup, Wheeler is the most experienced and seasoned.

Jervier, his semi-final opponent, has only had four fights, but all his wins have come by knock out.

The 35 year-old Londoner has chinned two opponents - Moses Matovu and Jindrich Velecky - who took Wheeler the distance.

The semi-final draw puts Wheeler on course to meet Kudus in the final.

Wheeler walloped Kudus in a make-or-break fight in March.

Wheeler recovered from a first-round wobble to smash Kudus to the floor in the second and hand him his first defeat.