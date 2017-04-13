UNLUCKY LOSERS: Top Yard pair miss out on split decisions

City boxers Zayn Shiraz and Omar Shaheen were both unlucky losers when they fought for new Peterborough club Top Yard ABC at a show in Birmingham at the weekend (April 8)

Both missed out on split decisions at the Aston ABC show at Aston Manor Academy Sports Hall.

Shiraz was making his ring debut and came up against a strong opponent from the promoting club. He was dragged into a brawl but was competitive throughout the bout and the points verdict could have gone either way.

Shaheen made his comeback after five years out of the ring and was having his fourth bout. He also boxed a lad from Aston ABC and showed great ringcraft and landed the cleaner shots.

But, much to the disbelief of his cornermen, he lost on a split decision.

Amaan Nadeem, Fazan Khalid and Juanyd Ali all boxed in skills bouts for Top Yard and showed great promise.

Nadeem is hoping to have his first competitive contest at a show at White Hart Lane on Saturday (April 15) when Shaheen should also be boxing again.