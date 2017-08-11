Top Peterborough boxer to fight former Premier League and Posh striker

Have your say

Top Peterborough boxer Cello Renda is to fight former Premier League and Posh striker Leon McKenzie.

The Southern Area super-middleweight title fight is to be held at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on September 9.

The two boxers announced the bout on Twitter this afternoon (Thursday, August 11).

McKenzie tweeted a selfie of himself topless with the words: “My fight with Cello Renda has been approved by the board so it’s on people.”

Renda tweeted: “The fight is on me and @LeonMckenzie1 for the southern area title on the 9th sept at York hall. Nothing personal just Business.”

McKenzie scored nine goals in 15 games on loan at Posh when he joined in 1998.

After signing for the club on a permanent basis he scored 49 goals in 103 games before being sold to Norwich City who he played for in the Premier League.