Top man Khalid takes Eastern title

A handful of local boxers were in action at the Eastern Counties Championship finals in Colchester on Saturday and pride of place went to Fazan Khalid from the Top Yard School of Boxing.

He maintained his unbeaten record, making it five wins out of five by taking the U60kg Development title on a unanimous points decision.

Pictured from the left are Akif Shirazi (coach), Kacper Kozak, Dan Meins and Mark Dane (coach) from the Peterborough Police ABC.

Khalid stuck to the gameplan and boxed beautifully to control the firts two rounds before keeping out of trouble in the third round mas his opponent pressed.

Khalid is now through to the national quarter-finals on October 14/15.

Top Yard had three other fighters in action.

Zain Shiraz, who was having only his third bout, did really well against a more experienced opponent. He boxed with great speed and accuracy for two rounds and although he tired in the last he looked to have done more than enough to win. But a split decision went against him.

Mustafa Rafiq and Omar Shaheen fought strong lads in their finals and both lost on points.

Peterborough Police ABC had two fighters in action and both were unlucky losers.

First up was 15 year-old Ormiston Bushfield schoolboy Kacper Kozak boxing in the Junior 66kg Class A category against T. Rogerson from Harlow.

Kozak was much faster and more aggressive in the first two rounds and definitely landed the cleaner punches to both the head and body.

The third round saw two exhausted boxers throwing a flurry of punches with Kozak catching a wild swing in the closing 10 seconds for which he received a standing eight count.

Kozak was very unlucky to lose the fight on a split decision having dominated the first two rounds.

Club coach Chris Baker said: “I was gutted for young Kozak as he has been working really hard for this fight and having watched the bout again and again I have no doubt that it was a unanimous win for Kozak despite receiving the standing eight count.”

Danny Meins fought Jake Wright from Norwich Lads ABC in the Senior 69kg Class A final. Wright was the aggressor in the first round but Meins picked up the pace in the second.

Meins knew he had to come out and win the last round which he did comfortably with some relentless hooks to the head. Unfortunately the decision didn’t go his way but it was a real crowd pleaser.