TITLE SHOT: Cello Renda to fight for Southern Area crown

Cello Renda has got a shot at the vacant Southern Area super-middleweight championship.

The 31 year-old gunslinger from Peterborough meets unbeaten Alan Higgins for the belt on a dinner show in London on Friday, December 2.

The 10-round fight gives Renda the chance to become the first city fighter to win Southern Area honours since Gary De Roux and Dave Pierre captured the featherweight and super-lightweight titles respectively on the same night at the Mallard Park Hotel in December, 1990.

Renda said: “This is a great fight for a great belt.

“Beating Higgins should put me in the top 10 and who knows what will come up after that ?

“This fight could open a lot of doors for me.

“I’m a middleweight really, but when an opportunity like this comes up, you have to take it.

“I’ve had four weeks’ notice and it’s going to be more comfortable for me to get down to 12 stones.

“I could get down to 11st 6lbs in four weeks – I’ve done it before – but it would be a struggle.

“I haven’t fought since March and if I turn this fight down, who knows when the phone will ring again?

“If a fight came up at heavyweight, I would take it. That’s the way I am.”

Renda has seen mooted fights with Luke Keeler, Brian Rose and Anthony Ogogo fall through since his last outing, a six-round points win over Mike Byles in front of the Sky Sports cameras in Birmingham.

That was possibly the best Renda has boxed in his 12-year, 41-fight career.

Higgins has only had 11 fights – all wins – since turning professional four years ago.

The 28 year old from Kentish Town had good amateur wins over John Ryder and Frank Buglioni and though well thought of in the trade, he’s struggled to get fights.

He’s had niggling injuries and is looking to get his career moving after joining Martin Bowers at the Peacock gym in Canning Town.

Higgins has stated he wants to fight big names – and Renda is the biggest name he’s faced yet.

Renda said: “Looking at his record, he’s had things all his own way so far.

“He hasn’t really fought anyone. He’s got six stoppages on his record, but who against ?

“He’s never been into the lion’s den the way I have throughout my whole career.

“I’m always the underdog – and he’s always the favourite. He hasn’t been through what I’ve been through.

“I’ve beaten better fighters than Higgins in my career.

“If you compare our careers, I have to be the favourite, but I’m not looking past Higgins.

“I’ve made that mistake before – and I’m not doing it again.

“I’m going to give him a helluva fight!

“There’s no way he will have things all his own way against me.”

Renda can become a champion at three weights with victory in London having previously won Masters honours at middleweight and light-heavyweight.

He laughed: “Just call me Floyd Mayweather!”