TITLE FIGHT: Cello misses out in Southern Area fight

City boxer Cello Renda failed in his bid to become Southern Area super-middleweight champion in London last night (December 2)

He boxed unbeaten Alan Higgins from Kentish Town over 10 rounds for the vacant title at the Mayfair Hotel and was beaten on points.

Renda was having his 42nd fight while Higgins made it 12 wins from 12 contests.

Renda said: “That was a tough, tough fight against an undefeated fighter at four weeks notice and a weight division heavier.

“It was a great fight - stand-out again as always when I fight - and I feel a draw would have been fair.

“Fighting away from home means you’re two to three rounds down already but I gave it a good go and I’m proud of how I performed on the night.

“I’m going to enjoy my Christmas, relax and get ready to go again in the New Year.”