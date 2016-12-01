Terrific treble for the Police lads

There were wins all round when three Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters boxed at a show in Nottingham at the weekend.

They all took on opponents from the host club Jawiad Khaliq ABC and all won comfortably on points.

Chris Baker and wife Vicki received the Community Club of the Year prize.

Kacper Kozak (14) from Orton worked well on the inside against a much taller opponent in a 60kg bout and that earned him a deserved points win.

Next up was Imran Aref (16) from Millfield. He was the much stronger and taller boxer in his bout and he really impressed the judges with his straight and accurate punching.

Artur Tomasevic (17) from Welland completed the Police Club treble when dominating throughout in an 86kg contest.

A fourth Police boxer, Imraan Shirazi, also boxed in a skills bout and looked very sharp .

Artur Tomasevic with his award.

Also in action for the Peterborough Club on Saturday night was 17 year-old Awais Ahmed from Millfield.

He boxed Hayden Lawson from Skegness ABC in a 73kg bout at the Cromwell Centre in Chatteris and lost on a split decision after being hampered by a shoulder injury he sustained in the second round.

The Peterborough Police club were big winners at the annual Living Sport awards held at Burgess Hall in St Ives last week.

They won Community Club of the Year, Tomasevic was voted Young Performer of the Year and head coach and club founder Chris Baker received the top Judge’s Choice Award.